India TV Poll Result: Should Rahul Gandhi have contested the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi only?

India TV Poll: Rahul Gandhi, apart from Kerala's Wayanad seat, is going to contest Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency. While polling in Wayanad concluded in the second phase on April 26, election in Rae Bareli will take place in the fifth phase on May 20. The Congress scion, who has been an MP from Amethi twice -- in 2009 and 2014 -- was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019 by a margin of more than 55,000 votes.

In 2019 also, Rahul Gandhi contested from two Lok Sabha seats namely Amethi and Wayanad. However, in the ongoing elections 2024, speculations were around that he would once again contest from the same two seats and challenge BJP's Smriti Irani.

However, after much suspense, the 'Grand Old Party' announced its candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli, but with a surprise. It fielded Rahul from Rae Bareli and Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi.

Amid this, India TV conducted a poll in order to gauge peoples' opinions and asked "Should Rahul Gandhi have contested the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi only?"

Responding to India TV's poll, 68 per cent of respondents said that 'Yes' Rahul Gandhi should contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Amethi, 24 per cent of them said 'No' while 8 per cent didn't didn't have any opinion.

Congress patriarch is the incumbent MP from Rae Bareli, however, she has now moved to Rajya Sabha. Being a stronghold of the Congress party, their was anticipation that the 'Grand Old Party' would field Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli, however, it didn't happen.

In his first reaction after filing nomination papers, Rahul Gandhi had said, "nomination from Rae Bareli was an emotional moment for me! My mother has handed over the family's work to me with great trust and has given me the opportunity to serve it."