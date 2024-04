Updated on: April 27, 2024 19:52 IST

Baramati Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra to face Supriya Sule in Maharashtra

Baramati Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Baramati has emerged as the development model at the national level but during the present Lok Sabha elections 2024, it has become a battleground between Sharad Pawar and his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar.