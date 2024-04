Updated on: April 09, 2024 15:56 IST

Chennai Super Kings return to winning ways with 7-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings returned to the winning ways and ended Kolkata Knight Riders' unbeaten run in IPL 2024 in a clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on April 9.