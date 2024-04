Updated on: April 23, 2024 18:36 IST

Yuzvenda Chahal becomes first bowler in IPL history to take 200 wickets | 23rd April | Sports Wrap

Former West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine has ruled out a possible international return after sensational IPL 2024 for the Kolkata Knight Riders as the calls of him making a U-turn got louder as he was dishing out one performance after another with both bat and ball.