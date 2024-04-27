Saturday, April 27, 2024
     
  5. 5 most instagrammable places in India you must visit

India's vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and historic landmarks create a photographer's paradise. From majestic palaces to serene beaches, here are 5 must-visit locations to elevate your Instagram feed.

Rahul Pratyush Written By: Rahul Pratyush New Delhi Published on: April 27, 2024 17:44 IST
most instagrammable places in India
Image Source : FREEPIK 5 most instagrammable places in India that you must visit

In the age of social media, travel isn't just about experiencing new cultures and landscapes; it's also about capturing the perfect Instagram-worthy moment. India, with its diverse landscapes, rich culture, and architectural marvels, offers a plethora of picturesque locations that are sure to make your followers double-tap. From ancient monuments to breathtaking natural wonders, here are the five most Instagrammable places in India that you must visit.

Taj Mahal, Agra: 

India Tv - Taj Mahal, Agra

Image Source : WIKIPEDIATaj Mahal, Agra

The Taj Mahal is a must-have on any list of Instagram-worthy locations in India. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a symbol of love and one of the most photographed monuments in the world. Whether you capture its stunning silhouette against the morning mist or its marble facade glowing under the evening sun, the Taj Mahal offers countless opportunities for that perfect Instagram shot.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: 

India Tv - Jaipur, Rajasthan

Image Source : WIKIPEDIAJaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the "Pink City" for its terracotta-coloured buildings, Jaipur is a treasure trove of Instagrammable spots. From the magnificent Amber Fort with its intricate architecture to the vibrant markets of the old city, Jaipur offers a kaleidoscope of colours and textures that are sure to make your Instagram feed pop. Don't miss the chance to capture the city's famous Hawa Mahal (Palace of Winds) with its unique honeycomb facade.

Alleppey backwaters, Kerala: 

India Tv - Alleppey backwaters, Kerala

Image Source : GOOGLEAlleppey backwaters, Kerala

Glide through the emerald green canals of Kerala on a traditional houseboat. Capture the tranquillity of palm trees swaying gently and the serenity of local villages along the waterways. For a truly unique shot, frame yourself enjoying a cup of chai as the golden rays of dawn cast a warm glow over the backwaters.

Munnar tea plantations, Kerala: 

India Tv - Munnar tea plantations, Kerala

Image Source : GOOGLEMunnar tea plantations, Kerala

Escape to the rolling hills of Munnar, carpeted with emerald green tea plantations. The geometric patterns of the tea bushes create a stunning visual. Take a photogenic stroll amidst the verdant landscape or capture a breathtaking sunrise peeking over the hills.

Hampi, Karnataka: 

India Tv - Hampi, Karnataka

Image Source : GOOGLEHampi, Karnataka

Explore the historic ruins of Hampi, the former Vijayanagara Empire capital and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to travel back in time. The surreal landscape dotted with ancient temples, boulders, and palm groves provides a stunning backdrop for your Instagram photos. Watch the sunrise from the Hemakuta Hill, wander through the intricately carved stone pillars of the Vitthala Temple, and capture the magical play of light and shadow on the ruins of the Royal Enclosure.

ALSO READ: 5 best festivals in India to visit during May for a unique experience

