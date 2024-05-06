Bad news for trekking lovers as Uttarakhand tourism gets affected due to wildfire

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Uttarakhand tourism gets affected due to wildfire.

The massive wildfire incidents in the forest of Uttarakhand have shocked and disturbed everyone. According to the reports, so far 5 people have died in the forest fire. This incident that happened in Uttarakhand, which is called Devbhoomi, has shocked everyone. If sources are to be believed, there have been more than 65 fire incidents in Kumaon in the last few days. Due to this more than 1145 hectares of forest area have been affected. The tourism activity of Uttarakhand can also be affected due to fire in these forests. Actually, after May 10, the trekking season starts in the Kumaon region and the fire here has not been extinguished yet. In such a situation, now the question is arising whether there will be tracking or not. However, the help of the Indian Air Force is also being taken to control the fire. Let us know what the officials have to say about tracking.

Confusion regarding trekking:

Due to the wildfire, tourism in Uttarakhand is also being adversely affected. Especially in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, a question mark has been raised on the trekking season and mountaineering trips starting after May 10. This is the trekking season and many groups come here for trekking. In such a situation, after hearing this news, they are now confused as to what to do. However, the officials here say that the trekking season is starting after May 10, so we are hopeful that the forest fire will be controlled by then. But if this does not happen then an advisory will have to be issued.

What is the reason for the fire?

Incidents of forest fire are seen due to dry trees or bamboo rubbing or sparks from stones and lightning. Apart from this, there are also flammable pine trees spread over 3.94 lakh hectares. The fire in the forests of Devbhoomi is also 90 per cent man-made. Villagers in the hills traditionally burn the forest floor to allow new grass to grow. Apart from this, incidents like leaving beedis or bonfires near forests also promote fire.