5 best festivals in India to visit during May for a unique experience

India is a country known for its diverse culture, rich heritage, and vibrant festivals. May, the month of spring and summer, brings along a plethora of festivals that showcase the true essence of the country. From colourful celebrations to religious rituals, May is the perfect time to experience the cultural diversity of India. So, if you are planning to visit India in May, here are the 5 best festivals that you must not miss for a unique and unforgettable experience.

International Flower Festival

Place: Governor’s residence, Gangtok (Sikkim)

Date: May 1 to 31, 2024

This festival combines a variety of entertaining events, the beauty of flowers, and some respectable plantation expertise. During the show, a wide variety of orchids, gladioli, cacti, roses, trees, ferns, alpine plants, creepers, and climber species are on display. There are also a variety of regional delicacies to tempt your palate. There is river rafting for those who enjoy adventure. The Yak Safari is perhaps another fascinating aspect of Sikkim's Flower Festival. In addition, there are talks and workshops about local plants.

Ooty Summer Festival

Place: Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Date: May 20 to 24, 2024

This event, which takes place outdoors in the Nilgiris, is similar to but distinct from other summer celebrations. This festival offers more leisure time and breathtaking scenery than any other. There is a flower show where exquisite floral arrangements, vegetable carvings, flower rangoli, etc. are displayed. Aside from this, the festivities also include a boat race and boat pageantry, as well as a fruit, vegetable, dog, spice, and rose exhibition.

Please double-check the festival dates if you intend to attend, as they are subject to change.

Moatsu Festival

Place: Mokokchung district villages (Chuchuyimlang village), Nagaland

Date: May 1 to 3, 2024

In the small yet stunning state of Nagaland, the Moatsu festival is one of the most anticipated events. The Ao tribe of the state celebrates Moatsu Mong festival, which lights up the entire state with its colourful celebrations. The primary purpose of the event is to ask God for a favour. There is a lot of rice beer made. Cows, pigs, and poultry are fed to gain weight in preparation for the joyous feast. Songs of eulogies are performed in honour of the traditional heroes. After that, a wise person predicts the god and the unfavourable days the village would face.

The event is great, and despite its name suggesting that it is only enjoyed by locals, it isn't. People travel from all across the nation to see the unique festival.

Summer Festival

Place: Mount Abu

Date: May 2024 (dates yet to be announced)

The celebration honours the friendliness and joy of the hill station residents and is held annually on Buddha Purnima in May. This spectacular was co-organized by Rajasthan Tourism, the Municipal Board of Mt. Abu, and the District Administration. The celebration begins with a ceremonial procession, which is followed by Gujarati and Rajasthani folk acts. The second and third days are the most fascinating since they awaken every visitor's sense of adventure. The festival is highly successful thanks to the tug of war, panihari matka, boat, horse, and skating races as well as the CRPF band show, skaters' display, and Deepdan.

Buddha Purnima:

Place: Bodh Gaya

Date: May 23, 2024

Buddha Purnima is a significant festival celebrated by Buddhists worldwide to commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and death of Lord Buddha. However, no place celebrates this festival as grandly as Bodh Gaya in Bihar, India, the place where Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. On this day, thousands of Buddhist pilgrims worldwide come to Bodh Gaya to offer prayers and seek blessings from the holy site. The Mahabodhi temple is beautifully decorated with colourful lights and flowers, and a peaceful atmosphere prevails in the town. The festival also includes rituals like meditation and chanting of Buddhist hymns. If you want to experience the spiritual side of India and immerse yourself in Buddhist culture, visiting Bodh Gaya during Buddha Purnima is a must.

So, pack your bags and get ready to experience the vibrant and diverse culture of India at these 5 best festivals during May for a truly unique and memorable experience.

