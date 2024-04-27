Kalki 2898 AD: Makers announce release date, netizens in awe of new poster | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD remains in the news these days. Well, now fans can finally sigh with relief. After several delays, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD finally got a release date. The makers of the film Vyjayanthi Movies, took to social media to share the date along with a new poster. Netizens were in awe of the new poster.

Along with the poster, the makers wrote in the caption, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024.#Kalki2898AD @SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan#Prabhas@deepikapadukone @nagashwin7@DishPatan@Music_Santhosh@VyjayanthiFilms@Kalki2898AD#Kalki2898ADonJune27. One user wrote, "All 3 of them looking good here honestly, let's see what they have cooked. Another user wrote, "Poster design of #Kalki2898AD is super !!". "Sab updates tagda hein, bass movie acchi ban jaye. Fir maza hi maza. Hope nag will deliver", wrote the third user.