Want to keep your gut healthy during summer? Essential tips you need to follow

Summer is finally here, and with it comes longer days, warmer weather, and plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities. However, with the heat and humidity also comes an increased risk for gut problems. The hot weather can disrupt the balance of bacteria in our gut and make us more susceptible to digestive issues like bloating, constipation, and diarrhoea. It's important to take care of our gut health during summer to ensure a happy and healthy season. Here are some essential tips you need to follow to keep your gut in check this summer.

Eat more fibre

Fiber is essential for maintaining a healthy gut as it helps regulate bowel movements and keeps things moving smoothly through our digestive system. During summer, we tend to indulge in more processed and fatty foods like ice cream and barbeque, which lack fibre. This can lead to constipation and bloating. Make sure to include high-fibre foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes in your diet to keep your gut healthy.

Load up on probiotics

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are beneficial for our gut health. They help maintain a balance of good bacteria in our gut, which is crucial for proper digestion and overall health. Consuming probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi can help boost your gut's good bacteria and keep digestive issues at bay. You can also take probiotic supplements if you're not a fan of these foods.

Be mindful of food safety

With the warm weather, there is an increased risk of foodborne illnesses. Bacteria tend to multiply quickly in hot and humid environments, so it's crucial to be mindful of food safety during summer. Make sure to wash your hands before handling food, cook meats thoroughly, and store leftovers properly. Avoid leaving food out in the sun for too long and discard any spoiled or expired foods.

Limit alcohol consumption

Summer is a time for social gatherings and celebrations, and alcohol is often a part of these events. However, excessive alcohol consumption can irritate the lining of our digestive tract and disrupt the balance of bacteria in our gut. It can also lead to dehydration, which can further aggravate gut problems. If you do choose to drink alcohol, make sure to do so in moderation and stay hydrated by alternating with water.

Practice mindful eating

With all the fun summer activities, we often tend to eat on the go or mindlessly while engaging in other things like scrolling through our phones or watching TV. This can lead to overeating and poor digestion. Instead, practice mindful eating by sitting down at a table, chewing your food thoroughly, and focusing on the flavours and textures of your meal. This will not only aid digestion but also help you make better food choices.

Remember to listen to your body and seek professional help if needed. Here's to a happy and healthy summer!

