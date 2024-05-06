Rohit Sharma injury update: Will former MI captain play as impact player again vs SRH?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today on May 6 (Monday) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The five-time champions are virtually out of the playoffs race but they can certainly spoil the party for the Pat Cummins-led SRH side. Meanwhile, MI's former captain Rohit Sharma played the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as an impact player due to back spasms.

Will he be part of the playing XI for the clash against SRH? Well, the latest update coming from the MI camp is that Rohit is 'fit and fine' but it remains to be seen if the management takes precautionary measure keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup.

In the pre-match press confernce on Sunday (May 5), Naman Dhir confirmed that the opening batter is fit. Moreover, Rohit Sharma also batted in the nets on Saturday and Sunday and didn't seem to be in any visible discomfort. If he is fully fit, then the 37-year-old should make it back to the playing XI.

Having said that, it also remains to be seen if Jasprit Bumrah, the purple cap holder of IPL 2024, is rested keeping his workload in mind given that MI are only mathematically in race to make it to top four. Interestingly, Hardik Pandya and his men fielded only three overseas players against KKR and even then, they couldn't make full use of Mohammad Nabi.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka