Monday, May 06, 2024
     
IPL 2024: How can Mumbai Indians qualify for playoffs? Here are scenarios

Mumbai Indians are in the middle of one of their worst IPL seasons this year. They have won only three out of 11 matches and can maximum reach to 12 points if they win their remaining three games. But they are still not out of the playoffs race. Here's how...

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: May 06, 2024 13:39 IST
IPL 2024
Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are currently languishing at the bottom place in the points table with only three wins from 11 matches. The Hardik Pandya-led side has lost its last four matches and as such, there are no realistic hopes of the five-time champions making it to the playoffs. However, they still mathematically have a chance ad are not completely knocked out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Yes, MI can still qualify for the playoffs with just 12 points but there is not even a single margin of error left for them now. The first and foremost condition for them is to win their remaining three matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. This will take them to 12 points with six wins at the end of the league stage.

Along with these results, they will need a host of other match outcomes go their way. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are currently on top two positions respectively with 16 points and MI would want them to continue their winning run. This means, both RR and KKR will have to gain 20 or more points. Then, MI will have to hope that Chennai Super Kings lose all their remaining three matches with big margins and end on 12 points itself.

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad both are on 12 points and they are set to face each other on May 8 (Wednesday). This means one of the teams is certain to reach 14 points. MI would want the loser of this clash to go down in all the remaining games. For example - if SRH win this clash, then LSG has to lose their clash against Delhi Capitals while their last league game is against MI which the five-time champions will have to win at any cost.

If all the above results go as expected, then as many as three to four teams will end on 12 points and Mumbai Indians will then qualify for the playoffs on the basis of net run-rate.

