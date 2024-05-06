RCB star Asha Sobhana creates all-time record for India in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Asha Sobhana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Asha Sobhana finally got her chance to make a debut for India in the fourth T20I against Bangladesh. She had received a maiden call-up for the five-match T20I series but was benched in the first three matchs. With India sealing the series with a 3-0 lead, the visitors decided to test their bench strength and accordingly, handed a debut to leg-spinner Asha who was one of the most impressive bowlers in the Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year.

Interestingly, even before delivering her first ball at the international level, Asha created an all-time record for India as she became the oldest debutant in the shortest format. The leggie is 33 years and 51 days old as she was handed over her cap by Smriti Mandhana. Asha broke the long-standing record Seema Pujare in this aspect who had made her T20I debut in 2008 at the age of 32 years and 50 days. Overall, she ended up playing 8 ODIs and one T20I in her career.

Coming back to Asha Sobhana, her maiden call-up to the Indian team followed after a brilliant show in WPL where she ended as the second highest wicket-taker of the season with 12 scalps to her name. Her role was crucial in RCB lifting the trophy for the first time in its 17-year history, including the IPL.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Women also handed a debut to 14-year-old medium pacer in Habiba Islam in the fourth T20I as they will be hoping that the youngster steps up in her first ever international match. This is also a landmark game for India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who is playing her 300th international match.

Playing XIs for 4th T20Is

India Women - Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, D Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav

Bangladesh Women - Nigar Sultana Joty (c & wk), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter Dola, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Murshida Khatun, Rabeya, Marufa Akter, Mst Shorifa Khatun, Habiba Islam Pinky, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter