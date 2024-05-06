After theatrical release, Malayalam film 'Manjummal Boys' creates stir on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM After theatrical release, Manjummal Boys rocks OTT

Malayalam film Manjummal Boys has now been released on OTT after it's strong in theatres. The film was able to enter the 200-crore club and ended up earning Rs. 241.56 crores worldwide. Just like the theaters, the film's magic remained intact on OTT as well. Viewers are enjoying the survival drama film very much. OTT viewers also took to social media to heap praises on the film. They also listed out a few of their favourite scenes. Let's know about them in this article.

The audience is stunned to see the scene featuring Srinath Bhasi's character

The two scenes of 'Manjummal Boys' that are being discussed are related to Srinath Bhasi's character Subhash. There is a scene in the climax, in which Subhash is saved. The director has used a song from Kamal Haasan's film in this scene. The name of the song is 'Kammani', which was heard in the film 'Guna'.

Apart from this, the second scene is the one in which the transition from Subhash's childhood to his getting trapped in the cave is shown. People are stunned to see it and are calling it a miracle of cinema. Overall, Manjummal Boys is garnering accolades on OTT as well.

About the film Manjummal Boys

Manjummal Boys is directed by South Indian director Chidambaram. The film was released in theaters on February 22. Recently, it has been released on the OTT platform ‘Disney+Hotstar’, where it is getting a positive response from the audience. This film is based on a true incident. It tells the story of a group of friends who go on a vacation, but get trapped in a cave. It is known that the film did a business of more than Rs 200 crore at the box office.

