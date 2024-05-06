'Rahul Gandhi told close aides Congress govt will overturn SC's Ram Mandir decision': Pramod Krishnam

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday (May 6) made a massive claim and said that soon after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case, Rahul Gandhi had said after Congress forms its government at the Centre, it would “overturn” the top court’s verdict on Ram Mandir “just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision”. Krishnam’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya and offered prayers to Ram Lalla and also held a roadshow.

The Supreme Court had in November 2019 delivered a landmark judgment allowing the construction of Ram Mandir on the land, thus ending decades-long dispute. Ram Mandir was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla was performed in his presence on January 22 this year.

What did Pramod Krishnam say?

Making a massive claim, the former Congress leader said that Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with his close aides after the SC verdict on Ram Temple and said that the Congress government, if formed, will overturn the decision.

“I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress govt is formed, they will form a superpower commission and will overturn the Ram Mandir decision just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision,” he claimed.

His remarks came a day ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections that will take place on Tuesday (May 7). The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

(With ANI inputs)