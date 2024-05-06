Harmanpreet Kaur becomes second Indian women's player to achieve rare milestone during IND vs BAN 4th T20I

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has achieved a pretty rare milestone during her team's clash against Bangladesh in the 4th T20I at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Kaur, who made her India debut in March 2009, has become the second-ever Indian women's player to feature in 300 International matches.

India are taking on Bangladesh in a five-match T20I series as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in October. The Women in Blue have already bagged the series as they have an unassaibale lead of 3-0 going into the fourth game.

The game marks Harmanpreet Kaur's 300th International game as she joins Mithali Raj as the only two Indians to have played over 300 games. Former skipper Mithali was part of 333 matches across formats in her glittering 23-year career. Kaur is overall the fifth player to feature in over 300 matches in women's cricket.

Most matches played in International cricket:

1 - Mithali Raj: 333 matches

2 - Suzie Bates: 317 matches

3 - Ellyse Perry: 314 matches

4 - Charlotte Edwards: 309 matches

5 - Harmanpreet Kaur: 300 matches

In the fourth T20I between the two sides, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first. The Women in Blue made two changes to their Playing XI. Titas Sadhu and Asha Sobhana come in for Shreyanka Patil and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Notably, this is WPL star Asha's International debut. At 33 years and 51 days of age, Asha has become the oldest Indian player to make a debut in women's T20Is. She has shattered this record earlier held by Seema Pujare, who made her T20I debut at the age of 32 years and 50 days.

Bangladesh's Playing XI:

Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Habiba Islam, Marufa Akter

India's Playing XI:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), S Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav