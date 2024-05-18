England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt reveals she missed first T20I against Pakistan for egg-freezing procedure

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nat Sciver-Brunt returned to England's line-up for the second T20I against Pakistan after missing the series opener

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, who returned to England line-up in the second T20I against Pakistan in Northampton, revealed that she missed the first match of the series to get her eggs frozen as she and her partner, Katherine, former England international, look to start a family.

The couple who got engaged in October 2019 and tied the knot in May 2022, announced last year in January that they would go by Sciver-Brunt as their official surname and Natalie, who is currently part of the national team, was in conversation with her wife on the Under the Lid Podcast, spoke publicly for the first time about what initially was described as 'minor medical procedure'.

Speaking about how it all began, Nat Sciver-Brunt said, "In the period between getting back from New Zealand [where England toured in April] and this [series], I thought it was a great time to go through the egg-freezing process, creating embryos and putting them in the freezer for future use.

Nat and Katherine added that it was best to keep in mind the former's age and wanting to start family and keep playing cricket. Sciver-Brunt also chipped in on the part of procedure being expensive but with the money in the women's game at present, it could be an option for many players who want to have both.

"Katherine and myself would love to start a family but I’d also love to keep playing cricket. We are lucky in that we have more options than one. We’re just working out the best way for us to go about it," the 31-year-old added while saying that she had just started exercising and wasn't as match-ready as she wanted to be till last week where England achieved a magnificent 52-run win against Pakistan at Edgbaston.

Speaking on the same, Katherine said that playing in the Olympics in 2028 after cricket was added among a few sporting disciplines is one of the major factors for Nat in continuing to play the game. "If Nat was 24 she might want to have a child, then come back and play. At 31, it's on the verge," she said.

"Freezing the eggs now and having healthy eggs to come back to - it's great to be able to have that choice because it's not cheap and very invasive," the former England pacer added.

As Nat returned to England, the hosts extended their lead to 2-0 as Pakistan capitulated to 79 all-out chasing 145. Nat didn't bowl but played a quickfire knock of 31 off just 21 balls.