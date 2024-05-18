IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Bengaluru weather report: Rain threatens decisive game of the season at M Chinnaswamy

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli during the IPL 2024 game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 4, 2024

Bengaluru weather report: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash with Chennai Super Kings in probably their biggest game of the IPL 2024 season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18. A last remaining playoff spot is on the table with both RCB and CSK staging a mouth-watering bid in their last league stage of the season.

However, the threat of rain looms over the crucial clash in Bengaluru and fans are unlikely to witness a full 20-over game. Faf du Plessis-led Bengaluru need two points to secure a playoff berth while Chennai will finish in the top four even if rain washes out a match.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 68th T20 match

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RCB vs CSK Bengaluru Weather Report

Leading up to the matchday, Bengaluru witnessed very little rain on Thursday and mostly cloudy weather on Friday. However, various weather forecasts report heavy rain on Saturday and considerable drizzles during the match time.

According to the AccuWeather report, there are 35 to 50% chances of precipitation during the match time (7:30 PM to 11:30 PM) on Saturday. Temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius in the evening with 65% humidity in the air.

Image Source : GOOGLE WEATHERBengaluru weather forecast for May 18, 2024

However, Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy has an effective drainage system throughout the ground and fans are expected to witness some action in a decisive match.

RCB vs CSK probable playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.