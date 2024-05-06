Rahul Gandhi explains his preference for White T-Shirts in candid rapid fire | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

In run-up to the polls, while few new allegiances are being formed daily for political gain, campaigners are heading scathing attacks on each other, and first-time debutants are opting for the most unique way of poll promotions, some light moments are also being witnessed against the backdrop of an intense battle.

After the Coimbatore chapter, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen relishing the renowned sweet 'Mysore Pak' before buying it for 'brother' and DMK Chief Thiru Stalin, the former Congress Chief was now seen answering some never-answered questions in a more than two-minute video posted by the Congress on its social media platform.

WATCH |

The video, captioned “A day campaigning in Karnataka. Some light rapid-fire questions and some very illustrious company”, features three leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. While Gandhi talks about his take on the importance of ideology, why he always wears a white t-shirt, and what is the best part about campaigning, the two other Congress veterans also share their thoughts on the positives and negatives of political campaign (Mallikarjun Kharge spoke about it) and what will you choose power or ideology (the Karnataka CM shared his thoughts on the same).

Further, as the video progressed, we saw Rahul Gandhi answering to the rapid-fire questions. Significantly, on the reason behind him wearing a white t-shirt- Gandhi simply quipped two reasons ---- it conveys 'transparency' and 'simplicity'. The white T-shirt has been Gandhi’s ‘trademark’ since the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Sept. 2022.

"Transparency and simplicity and I just don't care much about clothes. I prefer it (to be) simple." Replying to a question on the best part of campaigning, Gandhi quips, “When it ends!”. Elaborating more on the same, Gandhi also mentioned, "See, for me, this campaign has been going on for now almost 70 days. Bharat Jodo Yatra was not a campaign but in terms of working it was harder than this. Non-stop. So I have been going for quite a long time. You know this is the strange thing. I quite like the speeches. It makes one think about what the country needs."

Moreover, in the video, Gandhi also talked about his take on the importance of ideology. “In my view, you cannot go as a large organisation towards power without a clear understanding of the ideology. We have to convince the people of our ideology which is pro-poor, pro-women, plural, treating everybody equally,” he said.

“So the fight at an organisational level, at a national level, is always about ideology,” he added.

Meanwhile, polling for the remaining 14 seats in Karnataka will be held in the third phase (May 7), and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, the BJP almost swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats, while Congress and JD-S - who were alliance partners in the state - could only win one seat each.

