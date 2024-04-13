Rahul Gandhi's 'sweet gesture', buys Mysore Pak for 'brother' Stalin | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

In the run-up to the polls, while few new allegiances are being formed daily for political gain, campaigners heading scathing attacks on each other, and the first-time debutants opting for the most unique way of poll promotions, some light moments are also being witnessed against the backdrop of intense battle.

Taking a short break ahead of his first poll campaign in Tamil Nadu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday relished over the renowned sweet 'Mysore Pak' before buying it for 'brother' and DMK Chief Thiru Stalin in Coimbatore.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul Gandhi shared a video where he was seen purchasing the much-loved South Indian sweet.

"Adding a touch of sweetness to the campaign trail in Tamil Nadu, bought some Mysore Pak for my brother Thiru Stalin," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Meanwhile, the sudden visit by the Congress leader also left the shop owner and the staff present amazed. Speaking about Gandhi's visit, the shop owner said, "Rahul Gandhi came to our shop. We were all shocked. He is probably in Coimbatore for a meeting. He bought Mysore Pak. He tasted other sweets as well. I was very happy; even our staff became happy to see him. He stayed here for 25–30 minutes. We didn't know that he would stop by, so we were all taken by surprise. We asked him not to pay, but he insisted and paid the whole amount."

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Stalin, Rahul share stage in Coimbatore

During an election rally on Friday, making a final push in Coimbatore, Rahul Gandhi and Stalin held a frontal attack on PM Modi and the BJP.

Rahul, who called Stalin his “elder brother”, mocked Modi for proclaiming that he likes “dosa and vada” while in Tamil Nadu and talked about ‘One Country, One Language’ immediately after he landed in New Delhi.

"You come here and you say you like dosa, and you go back to Delhi and say one nation, one leader, one language. Why one language? Why not leave space for Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, or Manipuri? Modiji, you might like dosa, and you might like vada, but that is not the issue here. Nobody cares whether you like dosa or vada; we care whether you like the Tamil language, respect Tamil history, and what you are doing for the future of this country and Tamil Nadu," Gandhi said.

Further targeting the central government over electoral bonds, Gandhi added, "The biggest scam in the world is the electoral bond scam. What was the system? Let me explain: First, Mr. Modi says he wants to clean up politics. Then he brings a new 'Electoral Bond' scheme, and whoever donates money will be anonymous. After a few years, the SC declared the scheme 'illegal' and asked to furnish details of all the donors. Thousands of crores of rupees went straight to the BJP. We started to look at the names and the dates when the money was given.The company faces a CBI/ED/income-tax probe, and a few days later it pays money to the BJP. A few days after that, the case was closed. In many cases, a contract was given to a businessman, and a few weeks later, the businessman donated money to the BJP. These businessmen were giving a 'cut' to the BJP. This is how the BJP's washing machine works."



