Airline operations at Chennai airport affected, 6-8 flights cancelled amid Microsoft outage

Microsoft outage: Flight operations were impacted at the Chennai airport even on Saturday, a day after Microsoft faced the biggest-ever service outage, affecting IT services worldwide. Nearly six to eight flights in the domestic sector were cancelled today following the outage that led to significant disruptions to airline operations, airport authorities said.

In some relief, computerised boarding passes were issued to passengers today replacing the manual handwritten passes as a server outage led to disruption in routine activities at the airport on July 19.

However, on the international sector, there were no cancellations on Saturday and certain flights plying to Doha, Kuwait were delayed for a few hours.

"About six flights in the domestic sector, including those airlines operating in Coimbatore, Kolkata, Kochi, Pune were cancelled by some airlines on Saturday.

"On the international route there were no cancellations and some airlines reported a delay in the departure and arrival," an official said.

In a notification, Chennai Airport appealed to the passengers to contact their respective airlines for rebooking and refund information.

On Friday, due to the disruption in Microsoft Corp's cloud services, 27 domestic flights were cancelled while eight out of 34 international flights experienced delays.

Passengers were issued manual boarding passes to facilitate their travel despite the disruptions.

