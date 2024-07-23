Stalin accuses Centre of ignoring Tamil Nadu in budget, to boycott NITI Aayog meet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tami Nadu CM M K Stalin on Tuesday, accused the central government of ignoring the state in the Union Budget. He condemned the budget and said that he would boycott the NITI Aayog meeting which is slated for July 27 in Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He termed the budget as a big disappointment and justified his decision by saying that it is appropriate to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting since the Centre has ignored Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said, "In order to establish Tamil Nadu's rights, we will continue to fight in the people's court." While speaking to the media, he said that BJP government has announced schemes for a few states to satisfy few regional parties 'that made minority BJP into majority BJP'. Apparently, he was referring to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

Stalin further added that although the schemes have been announced by the central government, it is doubtful whether these will be implemented. Backing his suspicion, he maintained that the central government had announced the 'Metro Rail Scheme' for Tamil Nadu but no fund was allocated and the state is being deceived to date. He said that there is no guarantee that Andhra Pradesh and Bihar will not face the same fate in future.

Stalin takes swipe at PM Modi

Taking a swipe at PM Modi, he said that PM Modi had said that he loved both Tamil Nadu and the Tirukkural but both found not even a mention in the Budget. He recalled his wish list for Tamil Nadu, which includes Metro Rail schemes for Madurai and Coimbatore and said none of the representations of the state have been considered for an announcement in the Budget.

DMK to hold protest

On July 24, MPs of Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK will stage a protest in Delhi against the Union Budget 2024. Besides, the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders will also hold a protest march to Parliament on Wednesday, after being disappointed by the budget. Earlier today, the opposition leaders held a meeting at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's house where the decision to protest was taken. "We will hold a protest tomorrow in the Parliament regarding this. We will raise our voice inside the Parliament also. This is not the budget of the BJP, it is the budget of the whole country, but they have presented it as if it is BJP's budget", said Congress leader Pramod Tiwari after the meeting.

