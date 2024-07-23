Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
INDIA bloc leaders hold meeting after budget, announce protest march to Parliament

The opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders have expressed resentment over the union budget citing it as discriminatory against the non-NDA-ruled states.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: July 23, 2024 19:36 IST
INDIA bloc leaders meet after budget
Image Source : VIJAY LAXMI I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders meet after budget

The leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc on Tuesday held a meeting after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for FY 2024-25. The meeting was held at the residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, being unhappy with the union budget, will hold a protest march to the Parliament. Moreover, they also decided to protest inside the Parliament. 

While talking to the media, Pramod accused the central government of ignoring non-BJP-ruled states in the budget. He said, "We discussed the budget...Wherever there is a non-BJP government, the budget has been blacked out. In the name of development, there is nothing. We will hold a protest tomorrow in the Parliament regarding this. We will raise our voice inside the Parliament also. This is not the budget of the BJP, it is the budget of the whole country, but they have presented it as if it is BJP's budget."

The meeting was attended by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader KC Venugopal, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, AAP Raja Sabya MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chaddha, among others.

 

