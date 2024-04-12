India TV Opinion poll: Should Rahul Gandhi follow Prashant Kishor's advice of stepping back from politics?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prashant Kishor and Rahul Gandhi

The first phase of Lok Sabha voting is going to take place in a few days on April 19. There are many states where alliance parties are accusing each other. Amidst all this, a statement by political advisor Prashant Kishor has made the headlines. Prashant Kishor advised Rahul Gandhi that he should step back from politics for five years. The question arises whether you agree with Prashant Kishor's advice to Rahul Gandhi to step back from politics? INDIA TV sought to know the pulse of the public through its poll.

What was the question?

In our poll we had asked the public, 'Do you think Rahul Gandhi should take a break from politics as advised by Prashant Kishor?' For this, we had given three options to the public - 'Yes', 'No' and 'Can't say'. The public participated enthusiastically in this poll. We got a chance to know the opinions of a total of 21,654 people. In this poll, most of the people said that the advice given by Prashant Kishore to Rahul Gandhi to step back from politics is right.

Poll results

A total of 21,654 people took part in this voting. Most of them, i.e. 82 percent people believed that Rahul Gandhi should follow the advice of Prashant Kishor and step back from politics, while 15 percent people believed that Rahul Gandhi should still remain in politics. Apart from this, 3 percent people chose the option of 'cannot say'. These 3 percent people did not like to take any side of yes or no on the issue of 'Prashant Kishor's advice regarding Rahul Gandhi'.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

"When you are doing the same work for the last 10 years without any success, then there is no harm in taking a break...You should allow someone else to do it for five years. Your mother did it," Prashant Kishor said, recalling Sonia Gandhi's decision to keep away from politics following her husband Rajiv Gandhi's assassination and let P V Narasimha Rao take charge in 1991.

ALSO READ | 'Rahul Gandhi should step aside, give way to somebody else if...' Prashant Kishor's advice to Congress leader