Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete list of Congress, DMK, RJD, SP, AAP, JMM and other INDIA candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India on March 16 sounded the poll bugle for the 18th Lok Sabha. The elections will take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 and the result will be declared on June 4. State assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will also vote along with the Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament, has 543 elected members and 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19. The second phase of voting will take place on April 26 in 89 seats, while the third phase will take place on May 7 in 94 constituencies. The dates of the other phases are as follows: May 13 for the fourth phase (96 seats), May 20 for the fifth phase (49 seats), May 25 for the sixth phase (57 seats), and June 1 for the seventh and final phase (57 seats). The Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A bloc) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are expected to engage in a fierce contest in the upcoming elections. The Congress is likely to contest the lowest number of seats in its electoral history this time due to its seat-sharing arrangement with various parties in different states.

Several parties are contesting under the I.N.D.I.A bloc this election. The Shiv Sena led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is contesting 21 seats in Maharashtra whereas Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest 10 seats in the state. The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already fielded its candidates in 22 constituencies in Bihar barring Siwan. The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani and Dipankar Bhattacharya's Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation will contest 3 seats each in Bihar. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of Chief Minister MK Stalin is contesting 21 seats in Tamil Nadu whereas the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will field candidates on 5 seats in Jharkhand and 1 in Odisha under the umbrella of I.N.D.I.A. In Uttar Pradesh, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has left just 17 seats for the 'Grand Old Party'. The Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also forged alliances for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Goa. However, both parties are contesting separately in Punjab. The other I.N.D.I.A bloc partners are Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC: 3 seats in Jammu and Kashmir), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML: 2 seats in Kerala and 1 seat in Tamil Nadu), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK: 2 seats in Tamil Nadu), Kerala Congress Mani (KCM: 1 seat in Kerala), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK: 1 seat in Tamil Nadu), Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK: 1 seat in Tamil Nadu), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP: 1 seat in Rajasthan), Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP: 1 seat in Assam), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP: 1 seat in Kerala) and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP: 1 seat in Rajasthan).

The Congress and other partners also have seat-sharing pacts with the Left Front including the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and other states. However, the Congress-led UDF and the LDF are at loggerheads in Kerala. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee though is a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc at the national level but is contesting all 42 seats in West Bengal without leaving a single seat for the Congress or the Left Front. There are friendly contests also in some seats.

