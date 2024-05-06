Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Banks in THESE cities will remain closed on May 7 | Check full list

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With the nation gearing up for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, a number of cities are anticipated to have bank holidays on Tuesday, May 7. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024, banks in certain cities will remain closed in light of the elections. While physical branches may close, online banking services are typically accessible around the clock. You can handle account management, fund transfers, and bill payments electronically.
According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks will be closed on May 7 in THESE cities:
- Ahmedabad
- Bhopal
- Panaji
- Raipur
According to the Reserve Bank of India, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Notably, Regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.
Full list of 93 seats voting in Phase 3
- Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati
- Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
- Chhattisgarh: Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
- Goa: North Goa, South Goa
- Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsad,
- Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga
- Madhya Pradesh: Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha
- Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle
- Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly
- West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad
- Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag-Rajour
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
