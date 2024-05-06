Monday, May 06, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Banks in THESE cities will remain closed on May 7 | Check full list

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Banks in THESE cities will remain closed on May 7 | Check full list

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: As many as 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union territories will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2024 13:03 IST
Lok Sabha Elections, phase 3
Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With the nation gearing up for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, a number of cities are anticipated to have bank holidays on Tuesday, May 7. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024, banks in certain cities will remain closed in light of the elections. While physical branches may close, online banking services are typically accessible around the clock. You can handle account management, fund transfers, and bill payments electronically.

According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks will be closed on May 7 in THESE cities:

  • Ahmedabad
  • Bhopal
  • Panaji 
  • Raipur

According to the Reserve Bank of India, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Notably, Regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country. 

Full list of 93 seats voting in Phase 3

  • Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati    
  • Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
  • Chhattisgarh: Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
  • Goa: North Goa, South Goa
  • Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsad,
  • Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga
  • Madhya Pradesh: Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha
  • Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle
  • Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly
  • West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad
  • Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag-Rajour
  • Dadra and Nagar Haveli 
  • Daman and Diu

