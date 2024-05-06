Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Banks in THESE cities will remain closed on May 7 | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With the nation gearing up for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, a number of cities are anticipated to have bank holidays on Tuesday, May 7. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024, banks in certain cities will remain closed in light of the elections. While physical branches may close, online banking services are typically accessible around the clock. You can handle account management, fund transfers, and bill payments electronically.

According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks will be closed on May 7 in THESE cities:

Ahmedabad

Bhopal

Panaji

Raipur

According to the Reserve Bank of India, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Notably, Regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.

Full list of 93 seats voting in Phase 3

Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati

Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria

Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria Chhattisgarh: Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur Goa: North Goa, South Goa

North Goa, South Goa Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsad,

Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsad, Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga

Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga Madhya Pradesh: Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha

Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly

Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag-Rajour

Anantnag-Rajour Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu

