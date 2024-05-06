PM Modi confident of 'double-engine govt' in Odisha: 'I've come to invite for swearing-in of BJP’s CM in June'

Follow us on Image Source : X/BJP PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 6) said that two ‘Yagya’ are taking place together in Odisha – one to form a government in India and the other in the state. He exuded confidence in the BJP forming the “double-engine government” in Odisha for the first time. His remarks came while addressing an election rally in Odisha’s Behrampur. The state is going to Assembly as well as general elections simultaneously starting May 13. The counting of votes of both elections will take place on June 4.

“In Odisha, two 'Yagya' are happening together. One is for making a strong government in India and the other is to form a strong state government in Odisha led by BJP. Your enthusiasm shows that the double-engine government is going to form in Odisha for the first time,” he said.

PM Modi on forming government in Odisha

The Prime Minister exuded confidence in forming the BJP government in the state and said that he has come to the city to extend an “invitation of swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister of the BJP government” in the state.

“You know that BJP does what it says. Therefore, after forming the government here, we will implement the declarations made in the manifesto with full force. This is Modi's guarantee,” he said.

“The expiry date of the BJD government here is written as June 4. Today is 6th May, BJP's chief ministerial candidate will be decided on 6th June. The swearing-in ceremony of the BJP Chief Minister will be held in Bhubaneswar on June 10. Today I have come to invite all of you to the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister of the BJP government,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi attacks BJD and Congress

PM Modi stepped up the attack on Congress and Naveen Patnaik's BJD and said that the people of the "rich state" remained "poor" and both the parties are responsible for it.

"In Odisha, it was Congress for around 50 years, and BJD for around 25 years. But what happened, everyone has seen. Odisha has a fertile land, mineral resources, sea coasts, a trade centre like that of Berhampur, culture, heritage and what not...Still, the people of this 'rich' Odisha remained poor...Who is responsible for this sin? The answer is Congress and BJD," he said.

"Modi has given guarantee for free medical treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh, and over 6 crore people across the country have benefitted from this. Notably, Odisha has not benefitted from this very initiative as the BJD government did not allow the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to get implemented in Odisha," PM Modi added.