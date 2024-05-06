Will Kanguva defeat Pushpa, KGF in terms of action? Hollywood experts called for Suriya starrer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hollywood experts have been called for Suriya starrer Kanguva's action sequences

Kanguva is going to be the biggest and most explosive film to be released this year. The makers want to give the audience a different kind of visual experience through this film. In this film, Bobby Deol is playing the role of a villain, while Suriya will be playing the role of a brave warrior. A fierce battle will be seen between the two in the film. Amazing action scenes are going to be seen in real locations in this film. The action scenes will make this film being made for Rs 350 crores even more interesting.

There will be Hollywood-style action in the film

Kanguva is going to be a big film, so without any compromise, the makers have called Hollywood experts for the technical departments like action and cinematography. This thing ensures that the film is going to have next-level action. Kanguva is the most ambitious film of this year after Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. In such a situation, the makers have left no stone unturned to bring a cinematic masterpiece to the audience. The world of Kanguva will be real and solid and will give a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen large-scale action sequences will be the core of the film.

The story of the film will travel a journey of 1000 years

Recently, the makers have shot an important scene with Surya in the forests of Kerala and Kodaikanal. Last October, the makers shot in Bangkok for a three-week schedule. Makers have used special cameras to make the action scenes better. The film tells the story of two different eras, hence the story will take place in the past and present, which will show the story of 1000 years. The makers have kept in mind that both the times can be presented beautifully to the audience so that it becomes a memorable experience for them.

About the film

Let us tell you, that Shiva has handled the work from writing to the direction of the film. Suriya, Bobby Deol, Jagapati Babu, and Disha Patani are in the lead roles in this film. The music of the film is given by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. The cinematography has been done by Vetri Palanisamy. It is being told that this film can be released by the end of this year.

