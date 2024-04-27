Apple users being locked out of their IDs due to bug: Here's what's happening

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple ID

A new bug is affecting some Apple device users. As per several reports from users on social media, Apple users are logged out from one or more devices and then prompted to change their Apple ID password. This issue is affecting some users as others appear to be unaffected. Affected users have reported that resetting their password is working and they are able to get access to their account.

Several users have reported a password reset bug for Apple ID. This was first reported by 9to5Mac, and many users have posted details of the bug on various social media platforms. One such user, Mac software developer Michael Tsai, shared his experience in a blog post. According to Tsai, his iPhone prompted him to enter his Apple ID password, but after doing so, he was informed that his account was locked. The reset process was complicated because he had enabled Stolen Device Protection, but Tsai managed to reset his password without any delay using his Mac. However, he did face a few bugs during the process.

Apple's System Status webpage is not reporting any issues, but social media reports indicate that there are problems with Apple's services.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced an update to its repair processes that will make it easier for users to fix their iPhones using used parts. Starting in September-October, selected iPhone models can be repaired using genuine, used parts while still maintaining full functionality.

“Beginning with select iPhone models this fall, the new process is designed to maintain an iPhone user’s privacy, security, and safety, while offering consumers more options, increasing product longevity, and minimising the environmental impact of a repair,” Apple said via a post in its newsroom.

Previously, iPhone users had to go through a process called parts pairing when repairing their devices. This process required them to match the series number of their device with a new Apple part. If a user installed a non-Apple or used component, they may have received notifications from Apple that the company was unable to verify the newly installed part. This issue was particularly prevalent with Face ID and Touch ID sensors, which may not function correctly with non-Apple components.

