Apple reportedly restarts negotiations with OpenAI for powering its AI features

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple

Apple is gearing up to launch some AI-powered features with its next operating system iOS 18. Now, a new report suggests that the company has restarted talks with some tech giants to power its AI features. It is also building its own AI model but also negotiating with other companies for other components.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple has restarted talks with OpenAI around a chatbot/search component. In addition to this, the company is also negotiating with Google to license its Gemini chatbot for iOS 18. As per the report, the talks are still ongoing and the company has not made any final decision. It could go either way and the company might end up licensing AI tech from both companies or none of them.

Apple’s rivals such as Google and Microsoft have already started the AI race and they are going ahead strongly. The iPhone maker is still quiet about its AI efforts. However, the company’s CEO in a February earnings call announced they are continuing to work and invest in artificial intelligence and will share more details later this year. The company recently released four new AI models that can even run on phones and laptops.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced that its annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) for the year 2024 is scheduled from June 10 to June 14. This conference is a platform for developers worldwide to explore new software features and enhancements. This year, the conference will focus on unveiling new artificial intelligence features that are expected to be incorporated into Apple’s upcoming software updates.

Although the conference will be held online, the keynote event on the first day will be an in-person experience. Space for the in-person event is limited, and enthusiasts and developers can apply to attend the event through the Apple Developer app or the company’s website. The Swift Student Challenge will also be eligible to apply for the in-person event.

ALSO READ: Apple releases new AI model that can run on phones, laptops: Details here