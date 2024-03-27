Apple announces date for WWDC 2024: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple WWDC 2024

Apple has announced the date of its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024. Apple's annual developers conference, which usually takes place at the company headquarters, gives developers across the world a chance to look at new software features and enhancements. This year Apple is expected to unveil new artificial intelligence features that are likely to be rolled out to the company’s upcoming software updates. Here are all the details you need to know.

Apple WWDC 2024 date and time

Apple WWDC 2024 is scheduled to begin on June 10 and will last till June 14. This will be an online event, however, the keynote event on the first day will have an in-person experience. As per the company, space for the event is limited and enthusiasts and developers can apply via the Apple Developer app and the company’s website to attend the event. In addition to this, Apple’s Swift Student Challenge will also be eligible to apply for the in-person event.

Apple WWDC 2024: What to expect

Apple has not revealed many details on what enthusiasts and developers can expect from the event. We still have a fair idea from the various reports available online. This year, the company is likely to catch up to tech giants Samsung and Google by adding new generative AI-powered features to its smartphones and computers. Some reports suggest that the company is planning to partner with AI firms such as Google and Baidu to provide support for cloud-based GenAI features.

In addition to this, the company is also expected to announce details of its upcoming operating systems- iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18, which are expected to come with cloud-based, and other on-device AI features and experience.

Furthermore, Apple is also expected to announce some new products during the WWDC 2024. Some reports suggest the imminent launch of new iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro models, which could be launched at the event.

