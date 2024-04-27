Saturday, April 27, 2024
     
  5. India TV Sports Wrap on April 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on April 27: From all the archery action to the cricketing circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories and the latest happenings from the world of sports on April 27.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2024 11:26 IST
Another double-header day in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the afternoon game whereas Lucknow Super Giants prepare to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the evening game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. On the other hand, the men, women and mixed teams won gold for India at the ongoing Archery World Cup. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Punjab Kings register highest successful run chase in IPL history

Punjab Kings chased 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders to register the highest successful chase in the IPL.

Punjab Kings move past Mumbai Indians on IPL 2024 points table after record chase against KKR

Punjab Kings have moved to the eighth spot on the table after their eight-wicket win over KKR at the Eden Gardens.

Jonny Bairstow becomes ninth centurion of IPL 2024

Bairstow has become the ninth player to score a century in the 17th season of the IPL.

Indian women's team wins gold at Archery World Cup

The Indian women's team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur claimed the gold medal in the compound team event at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai.

Indian men's team wins gold at Archery World Cup

The team of Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge claimed gold by defeating Netherlands.

India claims gold in mixed compound team event

The pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma won the compound mixed team gold final by defeating Estonia 158-157.

Pakistan to face New Zealand in series decider

Pakistan will square off against the Kiwis in the T20I series decider.

Delhi to square off against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals will be up against Mumbai Indians in the 43rd match of IPL 2024.

Lucknow to battle against Rajasthan in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants will take the field against Rajasthan Royals in the 44th match of IPL 2024.

Sikandar Raza leaves IPL 2024

Sikandar Raza has left the IPL to play against Bangladesh in a bilateral series.

