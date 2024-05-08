Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal slammed for his animated act on Sanju Samson's controversial dismissal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER AND BCCI/IPL Sanju Samson's controversial dismissal and DC co-owner's reaction hogged the limelight in DC vs RR clash.

Sanju Samson's dismissal in the game between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals created controversy on Tuesday (May 7) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite introducing the Smart Review System (SRS), the umpiring has been ordinary this year with decisions on multiple run-outs and wide calls also hogging the limelight before. For the unversed, controversy sparked around Samson's dismissal in the 16th over of the innings with Shai Hope taking a catch close to the boundary cushions.

The matter went upstairs to the third umpire and one of the replays showed Hope's foot likely to be touching the boundary. But on the other two angles were showing the catch to be clear. However, the third umpire didn't deliberate much and decided to adjudge the batter out which Samson didn't like. He had almost walked away but came back on the field to discuss the decision with the on-field umpire.

This is when the co-owner of the Capitals Parth Jindal was seen gesturing at Samson being out and asking him to walk off the field. The reaction seemed to be over-the-top and for the same reason, the fans are slamming him for his actions. The video of the same has gone viral too where Jindal is asking Samson to walk off.

Meanwhile, Royals' head coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara didn't dwell much on the incident and also cleared that he won't be blaming the umpire's decision for his team's loss. "It depends on, you know, the replays and angles and sometimes you think the foot's touched. But it's a difficult one for the third umpire to judge. The game was at a crucial stage, so that happens in cricket.

"[We've got] different perspectives on it but you know at the end of the day you got to stand by that decision of the third umpire [is what] the umpires did. If we have any other kind of opinion on it, we'll share it with the umpires and sort it out. I thought irrespective of the dismissal, we still should have probably seen that game home but I thought Delhi played really really well. And they fought till the end and they were very smart with their bowling at the backend," Sangakkara said after the match.