IPL 2024 Points Table: Punjab Kings move past Mumbai Indians after record chase against KKR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have moved ahead of the Mumbai Indians on the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 points table after registering the highest successful run chase in the history of the cash-rich league.

Punjab were placed in the ninth spot with just four points leading into the 42nd match of the ongoing season on Friday but an eight-wicket win has helped them claim the eighth position on the ladder.

Punjab have aggregated six points, the same as Mumbai Indians (MI), but a better net run rate (NRR) has helped them go ahead of Mumbai. Punjab's net run rate is -0.187 whereas Mumbai's net run rate is -0.227.

Rajasthan Royals are at the top with 14 points in eight games and wield a net run rate of 0.698.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Ranking Teams Matches Wins Losses Points NRR (Net run rate) 1. Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 14 0.698 2. Kolkata knight Riders 8 5 3 10 0.972 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 10 0.577 4. Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 0.148 5. Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 8 0.415 6. Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 8 -0.386 7. Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 8 -0.974 8. Punjab Kings 9 3 6 6 -0.187 9. Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 6 -0.227 10. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 2 7 4 -0.721

Orange Cap Leaderboard 2024

Virat Kohli is still the frontrunner to claim the Orange Cap. Sunil Narine has jumped into the top five leading run-getters of the season. The southpaw has aggregated 357 runs in eight games and is only behind Virat on the list.

Ranking Player Team Runs Matches 1. Virat Kohli RCB 379 9 2. Sunil Narine KKR 357 8 3. Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 349 8 4. Rishabh Pant DC 342 9 5. Sai Sudharsan GT 334 9

Purple Cap Leaderboard

Harshal Patel of Punjab Kings has moved ahead of Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal in the wickets column and is currently ahead of everyone in the race to bag the Purple Cap.