Manipur: Two CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Bishnupur

Image Source : FILE The CRPF personnel were killed by Kuki militants

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an attack by Kuki militants in Manipur's Naransena area, Manipur Police informed on Saturday. The police stated that the attack began at midnight and continued till 2:15 am in the area.

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, they said. "The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targetting the camp. It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion," a senior police officer said.

The deceased were identified as CRPF sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Arup Saini, he said. The injured were inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das, he said, adding that they received splinter wounds. The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRB camp. A massive search was underway to find the perpetrators of the attack, police said.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Electoral Officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha on Friday highlighted higher turnout and minimal incidents of violence in Outer Manipur in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls. "Till the last report that we received about an hour back, the voting percentage was in the range of 75 per cent and no major hiccups were reported," said Manipur Chief Electoral Officer.

Earlier, an Assistant Commandant of the CRPF sustained injuries in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh during phase 1 of the General Elections. The Bijapur Police said he was on election duty near Chihka village in Bhairamgarh when the incident happened.

