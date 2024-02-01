Chhattisgarh: CRPF assistant sub-inspector injured in Naxalite-triggered blast in Dantewada

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO CRPF jawans inside the dense forest areas during a search operation against Maoists.

In a recent incident, a blast orchestrated by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district resulted in injuries to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), as confirmed by the local police. The attack underscores the persistent challenges posed by Naxal insurgency in the region, highlighting the risks faced by security forces engaged in counter-insurgency operations.

Earlier, security forces uncovered a tunnel used by Naxalites in the Dantewada region, suggesting the use of tactical evasion tactics reminiscent of those employed by Palestinian terror group Hamas. The discovery came during a search operation following a Naxalite ambush in Sukma on Tuesday.

Naxalites, notorious for their guerrilla warfare training, appeared to be employing a new strategic approach to evade detection and capture. The security forces stumbled upon a tunnel, serving as a bunker for the ultras to lie low, during the search operation that ensued after the Sukma ambush. Sources indicated that the tunnel might have been part of a trap set by the Naxalites for the security forces.

Officials believed that the tunnel was likely dug to ambush the forces during an exchange of fire in the densely forested terrain of Dantewada. The discovery has raised concerns about the evolving tactics used by Naxalites to counter government forces.