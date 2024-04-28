Rajasthan: Mosque cleric beaten to death by masked men in Ajmer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Ajmer: A 30-year-old cleric of a mosque in Rajasthan's Ajmer was allegedly beaten to death by a group of three masked on men, police said on Sunday. They said that a case has been filed regarding the incident, and authorities are working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 2 am on Saturday when the suspects allegedly entered the mosque situated in Kanchan Nagar under the jurisdiction of the Ramganj police station and assaulted the cleric, Mohammad Tahir, with sticks.

Children were present inside mosque

Tahir tragically passed away at the scene. According to police reports, there were six children present inside the mosque at the time of the incident.

The trio reportedly threatened the children not to disclose the incident and confiscated their mobile phones to prevent them from informing anyone or seeking help.

After the accused fled, the children exited the mosque and informed others about the incident, authorities added. Tahir, as per the police, was known to teach children at the mosque.

Efforts are on to identify and arrest accused

SHO Ramganj Ravindra Singh mentioned that Tahir's body was handed over to his family members after they arrived in Ajmer from Uttar Pradesh. The SHO further said that a case has been registered over the matter against unidentified persons under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Singh said so far no arrest has been made in this connection and efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused. Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

