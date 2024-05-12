Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer out: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film is a blend of cricket and romance

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi

After much hype, the makers have finally dropped the trailer for Mr and Mrs Mahi. Both will be seen in the film 'Mr. and Mrs Mahi' directed by Sharan Sharma. The trailer showcases the duo's romance, passion for cricket and motivation to do something in life. It also shows the story of a partnership between a couple with a shared love for cricket.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement. One user wrote, "I'm screaming". Another user wrote, "It's a great reminder of courage and motivation. #RajkummarRao #JanhviKapoor #MrAndMrsMahi #MrAndMrsMahiTrailer In cinemas on 31st May."

The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. The shooting of the film was completed on 1st May last year. Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Janhvi in the lead role. Mr & Mrs Mahi is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar. At the same time, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have supported the film for Dharma Productions. The film marks the second collaboration of Janhvi and Rajkummar after the 2021 horror thriller 'Roohi'.

This sports drama film is directed by Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma. Mr and Mrs Mahi was announced in 2021 and its shooting started in 2022. Finally, the film is going to hit the theatres at the end of this month i.e. on May 31, 2024. For the unversed, Mr and Mrs Mahi was announced by producer Karan Johar in November 2021 and its shooting began in May 2022. The film is a sports drama based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Apart from Mr and Mrs Mahi, Rajkummar was recently seen in Srikanth this month, which is based on the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Post these, he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. On the other hand, Janhvi has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also make her Telugu debut with Devara alongside Jr. NTR.

Also Read: 'Mother Zendaya showed us way...', Janhvi Kapoor admits taking fashion inspiration from Dune actor, Urfi Javed

Also Read: Legal trouble for Allu Arjun! Case registered for violating poll code of conduct