'Mother Zendaya showed us way...', Janhvi Kapoor admits taking fashion inspiration from Dune actor, Urfi Javed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Janhvi Kapoor admits taking fashion inspiration from Zendaya and Urfi Javed

Mr and Mrs Mahi actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set for the trailer launch of her second film with Rajkummar Rao. The duo will be exclusively launching the trailer of their film during the RR vs CSK match today. Later on, by 3:40 pm, the trailer will be shared on YouTube. Janhvi Kapoor gave a sneak peek into her getting ready for the trailer launch. A the same time the actor was engaged in an Instagram Q&A. Janhvi answered several questions including the one, where a user asked her if she was copying Zendaya's fashion sense. Not only did Janhvi answer that but also added Uorfi's name to the list.

Here's what Janhvi Kapoor says

“Yes, I think I’m very heavily inspired by what she did for her challengers and Dune promotions and not just her even I think Uorfi how creative she is with her fashion. I feel like as actors we’re all encouraged to kind of do method dressing or dress similar to your characters when you’re promoting a film. I’ve never really done it except for Dhadak but when I saw her doing it and doing it so well and also dressing per the theme of the film, I realised that as actors there is a good amount of attention put on how we look and how we dress and if I can use that to bring attention back to my film then why not. Mother Zendaya showed us the way and showed us how to do it really well. So yes, definitely inspired by that and trying to follow her footsteps,” said the actor.

About the film

The film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has been in the headlines for a long time. Apart from them actors like Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya will also be seen in the lead roles in the film. This sports drama film is directed by Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma. Mr and Mrs Mahi was announced in 2021 and its shooting started in 2022. Finally, the film is going to hit the theaters at the end of this month i.e. on May 31, 2024.

Also Read: Mr and Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao pulls attention to Janhvi Kapoor's red cricket ball dress | Watch