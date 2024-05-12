Legal trouble for Allu Arjun! Case registered for violating poll code of conduct

Follow us on Image Source : X Case registered against Allu Arjun in Andhra Pradesh

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun is in the limelight for 'Pushpa 2'. Recently the first song of this movie was released, in which the actor's swag won the hearts of people. Where on one end the makers are gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. On the other end, Andhra Pradesh Police has registered a case against him. For the unversed, along with the Lok Sabha elections, assembly elections are also to be held in Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun's friend and YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi is the candidate from Nanghal seat. In such a situation, on the last day of his election campaign, the actor came to support his friend. But after his arrival, a huge crowd gathered outside the MLA's house.

Case registered against Allu Arjun

A huge crowd gathered outside the MLA's house to get a glimpse of Allu Arjun. This worsened the situation and it became difficult for the guards to control the crowd. Due to the election environment in Andhra Pradesh, the code of conduct is in force. In such a situation, as soon as information was received about a crowd gathering for the actor outside the MLA's house, the police took strict action. Amid all this, a case has been registered against the actor. Such information has come to light that Allu Arjun even gave a glimpse to his fans outside the MLA's house.

What did Allu Arjun say?

While talking to the press, Allu Arjun said that he had come there to support his friend Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. "He never asked any favour from me. I am here to support him and my best wishes are with him," said the actor.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 will release soon

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising their roles in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Apart from these two, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Jagdish will also be seen in the film. Just like the first part, Sukumar has directed this film as well. Srikant Visa has co-written the story of the film with him. It is known that the name of the first part of the film was 'Pushpa: The Rise' and did wonders at the world box office. The second film will be released in theaters on August 15, 2024.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is in post-production phase, second song to release on THIS day