Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is in post-production phase, second song to release on THIS day

Allu Arjun's fans are eagerly waiting for his next film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. At the same time, the producers of the film are also working hard to complete its editing. Work on the film is being done at a very fast pace. The first song of the film 'Pushpa Pushpa' has been released, which people are liking very much. Meanwhile, now a new update related to the film is coming out.

Three units are working on post-production

According to media reports, the post-production work of Pushpa 2 is being done on a large scale. Reportedly, not one but three units are engaged in post-production. There is a lot of VFX in this film. Therefore, post-production work is being carried out with great care.

The second song will be released soon

The song 'Pushpa Pushpa' has received a good response from the audience. Social media users are also making reels on this song. Soon the second song of the film will be released in June. It is being said that the filmmakers are planning to release the next song on a big scale, along with an event.

The film will be released on August 15, 2024

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising their roles in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Apart from these two, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Jagdish will also be seen in the film. Just like the first part, Sukumar has directed this film as well. Srikant Visa has co-written the story of the film with him. It is known that the name of the first part of the film was 'Pushpa: The Rise' and did wonders at the world box office. The second film will be released in theaters on August 15, 2024.

