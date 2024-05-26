Sunday, May 26, 2024
     
Payal Kapadia to Mohammed Rasoulof, checkout Cannes Film Festival 2024 award winners

'All We Imagine as Light' was premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 23 in its highly anticipated 'Competition Section'. It became the first Indian film to be screened in the main section of the festival in 30 years.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: May 26, 2024 6:55 IST
The last day of the 77th Cannes Film Festival came as a bliss for India. Cannes felicitated Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine as Light with the Grand Prix award. For those who don't know, the Grand Prix is the film festival's second most prestigious award, after the Palme d'Or. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film stars Kani Kushruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridayu Haroon in lead roles. At the same time, the Palme d'Or Award has fallen in the bag of 'Anora'. Check out the full winners list here.

The list of Cannes 2024 awards winners is as follows:

Palme d'Or- Anora

Director: Shawn Baker

Grand Prix - All We Imagine as Light
Director: Payal Kapadia

Jury Award
Emilia Perez

Best Director
Miguel Gomes, Grand Tour

Special Award
Mohammed Rasoulof for The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Actor
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Best Actress
Emilia Perez Ensemble: Adriana Paz, Zoe Saldana, Carla Sofia Gascón, Selena Gomez

Best Screenplay
The Substance, Coralie Farguet

Camera d'Or- Armand
Director: Halfdan Ulman Tandel

Special Mention- Mongrel
Director: Chiang Wei Liang

Short Film Palm D'Or- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Director: Nebojsa Slijepcevic

Special Mention- Bad for a Moment
Director: Daniel Soares

About the Grand Prix Award-winning film 

'All We Imagine as Light' was premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 23 in its highly anticipated 'Competition Section'. It became the first Indian film to be screened in the main section of the festival in 30 years. The last Indian film to make it to the competition section was Shaji N Karun's 'Swaham' in 1994.

Cannes Film Festival 2o24 ends

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 saw a lot of Indian appearances. From winning Grand Prix awards to Kiara Advani representing Indian actresses at the Red Sea Film Foundation's and Vanity Fair's Women in Cinema Gala dinner, Cannes marked several Indian representations this year. L'Oréal brand ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari along with several Indian Indian content creators such as Ankush Bahuguna, Vishnu Kaushal, RJ Karishma, Niharika NM, Aastha Shah, Viraj Ghelani, and Raj Shamani also marked their presence at 77th Cannes Film  Festival. 

