'All We Imagine As Light' scripts history at Cannes Films Festival 2024, Payal Kapadia’s film wins Grand Prix

Indian film 'All We Imagine as Light' has scripted history at the awards ceremony on the last day of the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Payal Kapadia's feature film has won the Grand Prix at the festival. For those who don't know, the Grand Prix is the film festival's second most prestigious award, after the Palme d'Or. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film stars Kani Kushruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridayu Haroon in lead roles. At the same time, the Palme d'Or Award has fallen in the bag of 'Anora'.

'All We Imagine as Light' creates history

'All We Imagine as Light' was premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 23 in its highly anticipated 'Competition Section'. It became the first Indian film to be screened in the main section of the festival in 30 years. The last Indian film to make it to the competition section was Shaji N Karun's 'Swaham' in 1994.

About the film

'All We Imagine as Light' written by Payal Kapadia is the story of two nurses from Kerala. The centre of the story is Nurse Prabha, played by Kani Kusruti. Her world is thrown into disarray when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, reawakening her long-suppressed feelings. As Prabha grapples with the complexities of her past, her younger roommate Anu embarks on a journey of new love, beautifully portrayed against the backdrop of the chaotic streets of Mumbai. The film skillfully weaves these two contrasting narratives and offers a glimpse of its characters' raw emotions and struggles. From Prabha's journey of self-discovery to Anu's blossoming romance, 'All We Imagine as Light' promises a deeply human exploration of love, loss and the pursuit of happiness.

