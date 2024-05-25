7 Underrated performances of Harry Potter actress Helena Bonham Carter | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Helena Bonham Carter

Hollywood actress Helena Bonham Carter is one of the most talented and versatile actresses. Be it Alice in Wonderland or Charlie and Chocolate Factory, the actress has catapulted netizens with her brilliant acting skills. On the occasion of her 57th birthday, let's take a look at a few of her underrated performances by the Harry Potter actress.

1. Fight Club

Fight Club tells the story of a white-collared insomniac who forms an underground fight club with Tyler, a careless soap salesman. Soon, their venture spirals down into something sinister. Helena Bonham Carter played the role of Maria Singer. The film stars Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Jared Leto and Holt McCallany.

2. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is the story of Benjamin Barker's return to London under the alias Sweeney Todd. He reopens his barber shop and kills his customers with the hope of killing the man behind his false conviction and his wife's death. Helena played the role of Mrs.Lovett. The film featured Johnny Depp, Jayne Wisener and Jamie Campbell.

3. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of Charlie, a young boy from an impoverished family, and four other kids win a tour of an amazing chocolate factory run by an imaginative chocolatier, Willy Wonka, and his staff of Oompa-Loompas. Helena played the role of Mrs. Bucket. The film stars Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, Jordan Fry and AnnaSophia Robb among others.

4. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is the fifth part of the Harry Potter franchise. Helena Bonham too played an extended cameo in which she was recognised worldwide as Bellatrix Lestrange. The film tells the story of Harry Potter and Dumbledore's warning about the return of Lord Voldemort is not heeded by the wizard authorities who, in turn, look to undermine Dumbledore's authority at Hogwarts and discredit Harry. The fifth part stars Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Ralph Fiennes and Emma Thompson among others.

5. Les Misérables

Les Misérables is the story of Jean Valjean, an escaped convict, who becomes the mayor of a town and the guardian of a young girl. Years later, his past catches up with him and he gets caught in a political uprising in Paris. Helena played the role of Madame Thenardier. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, Eddie Redmayne and Amanda Seyfried among others.

6. The Lone Ranger

The Lone Ranger is the story of John, a lawyer, who joins his brother to capture Cavendish, an outlaw. Cavendish attacks and leaves them for dead, but John is rescued by Tonto, a rebel Comanche, and later teams up to take down the rogue. Helena played the character of Red. The film stars Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer, William Fichtner and James Badge Dale among others.

7. The King's Speech

The King's Speech is the story of King George VI tries to overcome his stammering problem with the help of speech therapist Lionel Logue and makes himself worthy enough to lead his country through World War II. Helena's character was Queen Elizabeth. The film featured Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, Guy Pearce and Jennifer Ehle among others.

