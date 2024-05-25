The Hunger Games actor Jeffrey Wright joins the cast of The Last of Us season 2

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Jeffrey Wright

Hollywood actor Jeffrey Wright who has been part of Westworld, American Fiction, Shaft and Basquiat is the latest addition to join the cast of HBO's popular series The Last of Us season 2. The show is based on PlayStation's popular video game of the same name and made its debut on HBO last year.

According to a report in PTI, Jeffrey Wright will be playing the role of Issac. He had previously voiced the character in The Last Us Part II video game. Issac is the quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy.

In season 2 of the series, Wright will feature alongside fellow newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord. Created by Craig Mazin, the show will star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilisation, The Last of Us follows Joel, a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both traverse the US and depend on each other for survival. Season one of the series which premiered on HBO in January 2023, also featured Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid and Merle Dandridge. The show is produced by Playstation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog.

For the unversed, Jeffrey Wright, a popular American actor has been part of notable works, The Batman, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, Angels in America, No Time To Die, Asteroid City, Casino Royale, The French Dispatch, All Day and a Night, Hold the Dark, Quantum of Solace, Boardwalk Empire and The Good Dinosaur among others.

Also Read: Pushpa 2: Makers celebrate Ramesh Rao's birthday by sharing first look from film | See Pic

Also Read: 'My Sunshine', Ranveer Singh shares adorable pictures of mom-to-be Deepika Padukone after recent trolling