'My Sunshine', Ranveer Singh shares adorable pictures of mom-to-be Deepika Padukone after recent trolling

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Now these lovebirds will soon become parents. Deepika had announced her pregnancy on social media some time ago. Deepika is going to give birth to a baby in September. Recently, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram stories to share adorable pictures of Deepika Padukone amidst recent trolling.

In the Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh shared Deepika Padukone's recent pictures of her wearing the bright yellow Gauri and Nainika maxi dress while she was promoting her skincare brand at an event. In one picture, he wrote, "My Sunshine". In the second photo, he wrote, "Uff! Kya Karun main? Marr Jaun?. In the third picture, in a fun way he wrote, "Buri nazar wale tera mooh kala."

Ranveer Singh's post for Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika, who tied the knot in November 2018, in both traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies in Italy had shared love-filled wedding pictures on their respective handles. The couple is currently expecting their first baby together. Now Ranveer Singh is focusing on his film 'Singham Again' and he also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

For the unversed, Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film starts with Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Apart from work, actor Ranveer Singh is also spending quality time with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. The couple is going to welcome their first child in September. The two were spotted together on Monday as they cast their votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The couple were seen twinning in white on voting day. And finally, Deepika Padukone's visible baby bump also put several theories to rest.

Deepika Padukone was last seen on screen in Fighter. She will once again be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in the upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the titular role. Apart from this, she will also be introduced to the upcoming instalment in Rohit Shetty’s 'Cop Universe' titled Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, clashing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

