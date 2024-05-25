Karan Johar surprises fans on birthday, announces his next directorial | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who made his return to the director's chair last year with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is set to helm another film. Karan on his 52nd birthday on Saturday surprised his fans after he announced his next directorial on social media. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of himself with a file, which reads, ''Untitled Narration Script.'' In the caption, he wrote, ''Get… Set…. Go!'' along with a red heart emoji. No other major information was revealed by Karan in the post.

In the post, many Bollywood and television celebrities wished him on his birthday. Kriti Sanon wrote, ''Happpyyy Birthday Karan.'' Tisca Chopra, Guneet Monga, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Arjun Bijlani, Zoya Akhtar, Kim Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, among others wished him on his special dat.

Karan Johar's career at a glance

Karan began his directorial career in 1998 with blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. His next film was Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was also a box office success and is considered one the cult classics.

Five years later, he came up with Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, which was also a major box office hit. In 2010, Karan's My Name Is Khan was released, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

Two years later, he launched Alia Bhatt, SIdharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan with his directorial Student Of The Year. It was also a commercial success. His next big release came in 2016 titled Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles. he took a log gap from films and returned in 2023 with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It was also a commercially successful film.

