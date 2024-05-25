Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on his 19th death anniversary, shares throwback pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunil Dutt died in 2005 due to a heart attack.

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Saturday took to his Instagram handle to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of his father, Sunil Dutt. Legendary actor Sunil Dutt died in 2005 due to a heart attack in Mumbai. In the post, he also penned a heartfelt message for his late father and posted two nostalgic photographs, including a monochrome image of Sunil Dutt in his youth and a touching still from their iconic film Munna Bhai MBBS, where the father-son duo shared a warm hug, popularly known as 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi'. ''Holding onto the memories and your love, Dad. You remain a guiding light in my life. Missing you today and every day," wrote Sanjay in the caption.

See the post:

Sunil Dutt's life at a glance

Sunil Dutt, known for his stellar performances in classics like Mother India, Waqt, Padosan, and Sadhna, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. His romance with actress Nargis, which began dramatically on the sets of Mother India when he rescued her from a fire, became one of Bollywood's most cherished love stories. The couple married on March 11, 1958, and together they had three children Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata Dutt.

The Dutt family faced significant challenges, especially with Nargis's battle with pancreatic cancer, which claimed her life on May 3, 1981.

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Sunil Dutt made significant contributions to Indian politics. He joined the Congress party in 1984 and served as a Member of Parliament for five consecutive terms, representing the Mumbai North West constituency until his death. Sunil Dutt's final film appearance was in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, where he shared the screen with Sanjay.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Karan Johar surprises fans on birthday, announces his next directorial | Deets inside

Also Read: Avneet Kaur wins hearts as she touches ground while walking on Cannes red carpet | WATCH