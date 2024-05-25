Avneet Kaur wins hearts as she touches ground while walking on Cannes red carpet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Actress Avneet Kaur at Cannes 2024

A video of actress Avneet Kaur's video is trending high on social media currently wherein she can be seen walking on the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The video is captivating the attention of many as Avneet while walking on the red carpet, was seen touching the ground and then her forehead, which in the Indian tradition is done to show respect. Taking to her Instagram, Avneet shared the video and wrote, ''And we created history last night at the Cannes Red Carpet! Cannes2024 #CannesFilmFestival #AvneetInCannes #CannesRedCarpet #LoveInVietnam''

Watch the viral clip:

Soon after Avneet's video from the Cannes red carpet went viral, netizens quickly expressed their views on it in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Tell me you are Indian without telling me you are an Indian.'' ''THE WAY YOU TOUCHED THE STAIR SHOWED YOUR RESPECT & GRATITUDE,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''That namaskar for the first step just touched my heart.''

Her film Love In Vietnam

Recently, the makers of Love In Vietnam unveiled the first look posters of its lead stars at the prestigious film festival. The film stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles along with popular Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan. This is the first India-Vietnam collaboration. Rahhat Shah Kazmi has directed Love in Vietnam, which is based on the bestseller Madonna In A Fur Coat. During the poster unveiling of Love in Vietnam at Cannes, Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, producer Captain Rahul Bali, and co-producers Taria Khan and Zeba Sajid were present.

The film is supported by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, and Vietnam Airlines.

