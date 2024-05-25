Pushpa 2: Makers celebrate Ramesh Rao's birthday by sharing first look from film | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ramesh Rao

Even before the release, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer hugely-awaited 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' caused havoc after the makers launched its teaser and the chartbuster song 'Pushpa Pushpa'. Now, the makers have shared the first look of Ramesh Rao on the occasion of his birthday. The picture is now going viral on social media.

The makers, Mythriofficial took to Instagram to share the first look of the actor and wrote in the caption, "Wishing the dynamic actor who aces every role - #RaoRamesh garu a very Happy Birthday Watch him as the powerful politician 'Siddappa' in #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. Icon Star @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @thisisdsp @sukumarwritings @tseries.official." Fans too took to the comment section to wish the popular actor. One user wrote, "Many Happy Returns to you, sir". Another user wrote, "Happy Birthday legendary actor". "Pushpa 2 asalu thaggadhe lee", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Ramesh Rao is a popular actor who predominantly works in Telugu films. His notable work includes Okkadunnadu, Magadheera, Seema Tapakai, Pilla Zamindar, Yashoda, Guntur Kaaram Bheemla Nayak. Apart from Telugu, he has also worked in Tamil and Kannada films. In Pushpa's first part, Ramesh Rao played the role of MP Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu, a politician who appointed Pushpa to manage the syndicate as Srinu's replacement.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will reprise their roles in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Apart from these two, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Jagdish will also be seen in the film. Just like the first part, Sukumar has directed this film as well. Srikant Visa has co-written the story of the film with him. It is known that the name of the first part of the film was 'Pushpa: The Rise' and did wonders at the world box office. The second film will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.

Talking about Pushpa 1, this film was released in theatres in the year 2021. Everything created a stir on and off social media, from the story of this film to the songs. Rashmika Mandanna was seen with Allu Arjun in the film. And, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave an item song in Pushpa: The Rise, titled Oo Anata Vava, which became quite popular. The film had earned Rs 373 crore at the Indian box office.

