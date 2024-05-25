Heatwave grips Rajasthan, temperature soars to 50 degrees celsius in Phalodi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A woman drinks water to quench her thirst amid severe heatwave conditions across several parts of India

Rajasthan is facing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to extreme levels, the local weather office reported on Saturday. According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, Phalodi recorded a blistering 50 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by Barmer, which recorded a maximum temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, other cities in the state have also been facing the wrath of scorching heat, with temperatures mounting at 48 degrees in Jaisalmer, 47.2 degrees in Bikaner, and 47 degrees in Churu. While Jodhpur, Ganganagar, and Kota reported the temperature surging at 46.9 degrees, 46.5 degrees, and 46.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Further, amid the intense heatwave in the state, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra criticized Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, accusing him of neglecting the state's water and power crises. Dotasra alleged that instead of addressing these pressing issues, Sharma is preoccupied with campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in other states.

Dotasra claimed that the BJP government in Rajasthan has failed to provide adequate electricity and drinking water, leaving many rural residents to walk miles for water. He said that in urban areas too, the people are reeling through the water crisis problem as they are spending significant amounts on water from tankers due to the government's negligence.

"There is a severe power crisis in the state, with undeclared power cuts of two to four hours even in the state capital," Dotasra said. "In other cities and rural areas, power cuts last for several hours," he added.

Moreover, criticizing the CM, Dotasra also mentioned that BJP MLAs, leaders, and ministers have been appealing to the chief minister for an uninterrupted supply of water and electricity in their areas, but no action has been taken.

"It seems the entire government is being run by administrative officials while BJP leaders focus on election campaigns elsewhere, leaving distressed citizens to fend for themselves," he added.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the prevailing heatwave situation in Rajasthan has also reportedly claimed over 12 lives in the state. According to the officials, at least 12 people in Rajasthan died of suspected heat stroke this week; however, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.